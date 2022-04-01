A large amount of methamphetamine and numerous stolen items were found Thursday after the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a Waskom home, the Marshall Police Department said.
Two people were also arrested, police said.
Law enforcement from Harrison County and Marshall, in conjunction with the Harrison County District Attorney's Office and the Waskom Police Department, executed a search warrant around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of FM 9 South in Waskom.
"A search of the premises uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine and numerous items of property believed to be stolen from various jurisdictions in and around Harrison County, Texas," the department said.
Randall Aaron Abercrombie, 37, of Waskom was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams.
Anthony Dean Stonewalter, 21, of Harleton was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams.