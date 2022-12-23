No one was injured Friday morning when a Marshall home in the 2300 block of Holmes Road caught fire, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
Firefighters were called around 11 a.m. to the home, and upon arrival, they noted the fire had originated from the front porch.
"The homeowner was able to get out safely and the fire was extinguished without incident," Cooper said. "The homeowner stated that she had attempted to keep her pets warm using a space heater. Early investigations conclude that the fire originated on the front porch in the area of the heating device. At this time the homeowner has not indicate injuries or loss of life to any pets.:
Cooper said there was some fire, heat and smoke damage to the inside of the house and utilities had to be turned off for safety reasons.
"Protecting outdoor pets is most definitely a concern during these frigid days," Cooper said. "Please remember space heaters and heating lamps produce lots of heat, but they need adequate space from kids and any flammable materials."