Marshall Fire Department responded to an early Wednesday morning fire, involving a fully engulfed vacant home in the 1200 block of Elm Street.
“At 5:38 a.m., Marshall fire crews were dispatched to 1200 Elm Street for a structure fully involved in fire,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.
“Fortunately the house was not occupied and no injuries were reported,” he said.
Chief Cooper praised his department for their firefighting efforts.
“Battalion Chief Jeans and his crew did an outstanding job considering the conditions of the house upon arrival,” said Cooper. “Protecting exposures becomes the most important objective during advanced fires such as these.”
The fire remains under investigation at this time, he advised.