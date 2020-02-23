It’s been a busy spring already for Marshall High School Band students, who have participated in the annual All-Region concert as well as qualifying for state in Solo and Ensemble competition.
In January, several MHS students participated in the Region IV All-Region Band Clinic and Concert. Students who earned All-Region recognition this year from Marshall include Estrella Montes, Kimberly Rivera, Edward Carbajal, Vinuth Gamage, Richard Villafranco, Santiago Luna, Rayonna Boyd, Eddy Fajardo, Carl Raymundo, Josh Torres, Justin Baker, Katrin Villafranco, Levi Ford and Alejandro Lemus.
Of that group, Marshall had five students – Montes, Carbajal, Villafranco, Torres and Baker – earn All-Area honors as well.
Earlier this month, 35 Marshall Band students qualified for State Solo and Ensemble. These students are Estrella Montes, Kimberly Rivera, Sotero Martines, Cristy Leal, Kortlyn Smith, Abby Shepard, Martha Gaspar, Vinuth Gamage, Edward Carbajal, Travis Bister, Emmanuel Martinez, Richard Villafranco, Madison Hicks, Guilliani Edmister, Santiago Luna, Rayonna Boyd, J’La Irving, Emily Castillo, Tyler Culberson, Isaias Hernandez, Chloe Buchanan, Luis Sanchez, Tahir Caserez, Jason Medina, Osvaldo Ventura, Jaslyn Ebron, Kieran Kale, Justin Baker, Sam Pineda, Josh Torres, Carl Raymundo, Sawyer Fontenot, Karina Villafranco, Kelton Russell, and Wendy DaeLapaz.
Directors for the Marshall ISD Band Program are Mark Windham (MIS Director of Bands); Christian Guillen (MHS Assistant Band Director); Kyle Manning (MHS Assistant Band Director); Carlos Maldonado (MJHS Head Band Director); Callie DeJesus (MJHS Assistant Band Director) and Crystal Walker (Colorguard Director).