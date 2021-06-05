The Marshall High School Class of 1955 celebrated its 66th class reunion on Saturday, May 22.
Activities began with a dinner at Ronna and Reese Reed’s At Your Service, where the main event was held.
Enlarged photos of past reunions and their class photo were placed around the room, where classmates enjoyed visiting and reminiscing about good times at MHS.
Evening events began with visitation and dinner. Serving as emcee was Rayford Jones, who introduced Dorothy Harman Emmons to deliver the blessing.
After dinner, Jones commented on memories of their high school days before introducing the guest speaker, Craig Evers son of classmate Rebecca Chambers Evers. He spoke about the happenings of living today and the future as well as the blessing of growing up in Marshall.
Jones also thanked the members of the reunion committee, Glenda Ives Cargile, Mary Ann Simmons Harkins, Rosannah Keya Denton and Nona Harris Porter.
Concluding the event, the group sang the alma mater led by Betty Ann Bibb Parish.
There was breakfast at Golden Corral Sunday morning for classmates of 1955 for those who wanted to attend.
Classmates attending the reunion included: Judy Breuchner Burns, Martha Blackmon Nichols, Bennie LaGrone Collins, Bobbie Ellen Wood Roberts, Betty Barkett Horaney, Mickey Mauldin, Glenda Snider Knutson, Linda Howard Cupples, Charles Martin, Glenda Ives Cargile, Rebecca Chambers Evers, Golda Casey Goodloe, Celia Cain Castillo, Dorothy Harman Emmons, Rosannah Keys Denton, Betty Bibb Parish, Mary Ann Simmons Harkins, Rayford Jones, Litt Martin, Nona Harris Porter, Vivian Ford Thomas, Virginia Link Burdick, Jim Pedison, Betty Sternberg McLaughlin, Martha Brooks Wynn, Marlene Dickerson, Nancy Cook Ellis and guests.