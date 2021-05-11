654454404

Marshall High School seniors were awarded roughly $1.5 million in scholarships during Monday’s annual Senior Awards Night in the MHS auditorium.

 Special to the News Messenger

Marshall High School seniors were awarded roughly $1.5 million in scholarships during Monday’s annual Senior Awards Night in the MHS auditorium.

Scholarships and awards were presented by several local organizations and clubs, as well as college-based scholarships and military enlistments.

Some of the awards presented to the MHS Class of 2021 include:

• Brontze/Coker/Key/Ledbetter/Morrison/Roark School Board Scholarship: Yadira Solache, Abigail Vences

• MHS Class of 1952/Frank Pancho Patterson Scholarship: Hayden Kelehan

• Harrison County Texas Exes Scholarship: Cole Carlile, Hayden Kelehan, Fabian Corona, Hannia Lerma, Jason Medina, Estrella Montes, Emily Stampley, Abigail Vences, Osvaldo Ventura

• Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Isabel Duran, Hannia Lerma, Areli Estrada-Lopez

• Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship: Brionna Espinoza

• Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Nu Omega Chapter Scholarship: Learondra Reese

• Barney Canson Memorial Music Scholarship: Richard Villafranco

• Beta Sigma Phi: Alex Laster

• Cason Westmoreland Memorial Ag Scholarship: Hailey Herrington

• Cason Westmoreland Memorial Golf Scholarship: Tristan Lessard

• Cason Westmoreland Memorial Forestry Scholarship: Naomi Toal

• Cason Westmoreland Memorial Foundation Scholarship: Gardenia Sanchez Jaimes

• Cassandra and David Aaron Scholarship: Jayson Tuck, Remon Jones, Shondalyn Moore

• Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Santa Maria No. 184: Angel Mendieta, Leili Morales

• Cypress Junior Women’s Club: Brionna Espinoza

• Glory McCoy Scholarship: Dante Enrriquez

• Greater Texas Foundation: Layla Rains, Jason Medina

• Harrison County Aggie Moms Scholarship: Tristan Lessard

• John Stuart Manly Foundation Scholarship: Tristan Lessard, Hayden Kelehan, Cole Carlile, Jim Weaver, Jack Mottershaw

• JW Billy Westmoreland Jr. Scholarship: Jocelyn Sanchez

• Marshall Chamber of Commerce Leadership Tomorrow Scholarship (sponsor: Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall): Hayden Kelehan and Learondra Reese

• Marshall City Council PTA Scholarship: Hayden Kelehan, Angel Mendieta

• Marshall Lion’s Club Scholarship: Isaac Berryhill, Learondra Reese, Leili Morales

• Marshall Symphony League Scholarship: Isaac Berryhill

• Marshall Association of Band Supporters: Isaac Berryhill, Yareli Hernandez and Richard Villafranco

• Marshall Association of Colorguard Supporters: Hailey Herrington

• Marshall Baseball Booster Club Scholarship: Dante Enrriquez, Jonah Padilla, Jim Weaver, Brent Burris, Hayden Kelehan, Brayden Robbins and Dylan Thurmon

• Maverick Cheer Booster Club Scholarship: Jocelyn Sanchez, Jar’Lesia Davidson and Jalaysia David

• Maverick Softball Booster Club Scholarship: Emily Ellenburg and Adriana Vences

• Maverick Volleyball Booster Club Scholarship: Diya Mistry, Kaylea Page, Emily Ellenburg and Katelynn Jones

• Mavette Booster Club Scholarship: Sam Anderson, Destiney Ford, Kaylee Dorough, Olivia Guillory, Lauren Huff and Alyza Olvera.

• Next Step Scholarship: Jesus Alcantar

• Nu-town Revitalization Group/Be the change you want to see award: Learondra Reese

• Optimist Club Award: Layla Rains, Yadira Solache, Shondalyn Moore, Isaac Berryhill, Fabian Corona and Jim Weaver

• Panola College Scholarship: Leili Morales, Gardenia Sanchez Jaimes, Teryn Golden, Kylie Coleman, Brandon Pena, Areli Estrada-Lopez and Victoria Waits.

• Rotary Club of Marshall Scholarship: Emily Stampley, Learondra Reese, Shondalyn Moore, Kaylee Dorough, Yadira Solache, Isaac Berryhill and Jim Weaver.

Recommended For You