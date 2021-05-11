Marshall High School seniors were awarded roughly $1.5 million in scholarships during Monday’s annual Senior Awards Night in the MHS auditorium.
Scholarships and awards were presented by several local organizations and clubs, as well as college-based scholarships and military enlistments.
Some of the awards presented to the MHS Class of 2021 include:
• Brontze/Coker/Key/Ledbetter/Morrison/Roark School Board Scholarship: Yadira Solache, Abigail Vences
• MHS Class of 1952/Frank Pancho Patterson Scholarship: Hayden Kelehan
• Harrison County Texas Exes Scholarship: Cole Carlile, Hayden Kelehan, Fabian Corona, Hannia Lerma, Jason Medina, Estrella Montes, Emily Stampley, Abigail Vences, Osvaldo Ventura
• Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Isabel Duran, Hannia Lerma, Areli Estrada-Lopez
• Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship: Brionna Espinoza
• Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Nu Omega Chapter Scholarship: Learondra Reese
• Barney Canson Memorial Music Scholarship: Richard Villafranco
• Beta Sigma Phi: Alex Laster
• Cason Westmoreland Memorial Ag Scholarship: Hailey Herrington
• Cason Westmoreland Memorial Golf Scholarship: Tristan Lessard
• Cason Westmoreland Memorial Forestry Scholarship: Naomi Toal
• Cason Westmoreland Memorial Foundation Scholarship: Gardenia Sanchez Jaimes
• Cassandra and David Aaron Scholarship: Jayson Tuck, Remon Jones, Shondalyn Moore
• Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Santa Maria No. 184: Angel Mendieta, Leili Morales
• Cypress Junior Women’s Club: Brionna Espinoza
• Glory McCoy Scholarship: Dante Enrriquez
• Greater Texas Foundation: Layla Rains, Jason Medina
• Harrison County Aggie Moms Scholarship: Tristan Lessard
• John Stuart Manly Foundation Scholarship: Tristan Lessard, Hayden Kelehan, Cole Carlile, Jim Weaver, Jack Mottershaw
• JW Billy Westmoreland Jr. Scholarship: Jocelyn Sanchez
• Marshall Chamber of Commerce Leadership Tomorrow Scholarship (sponsor: Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall): Hayden Kelehan and Learondra Reese
• Marshall City Council PTA Scholarship: Hayden Kelehan, Angel Mendieta
• Marshall Lion’s Club Scholarship: Isaac Berryhill, Learondra Reese, Leili Morales
• Marshall Symphony League Scholarship: Isaac Berryhill
• Marshall Association of Band Supporters: Isaac Berryhill, Yareli Hernandez and Richard Villafranco
• Marshall Association of Colorguard Supporters: Hailey Herrington
• Marshall Baseball Booster Club Scholarship: Dante Enrriquez, Jonah Padilla, Jim Weaver, Brent Burris, Hayden Kelehan, Brayden Robbins and Dylan Thurmon
• Maverick Cheer Booster Club Scholarship: Jocelyn Sanchez, Jar’Lesia Davidson and Jalaysia David
• Maverick Softball Booster Club Scholarship: Emily Ellenburg and Adriana Vences
• Maverick Volleyball Booster Club Scholarship: Diya Mistry, Kaylea Page, Emily Ellenburg and Katelynn Jones
• Mavette Booster Club Scholarship: Sam Anderson, Destiney Ford, Kaylee Dorough, Olivia Guillory, Lauren Huff and Alyza Olvera.
• Next Step Scholarship: Jesus Alcantar
• Nu-town Revitalization Group/Be the change you want to see award: Learondra Reese
• Optimist Club Award: Layla Rains, Yadira Solache, Shondalyn Moore, Isaac Berryhill, Fabian Corona and Jim Weaver
• Panola College Scholarship: Leili Morales, Gardenia Sanchez Jaimes, Teryn Golden, Kylie Coleman, Brandon Pena, Areli Estrada-Lopez and Victoria Waits.
• Rotary Club of Marshall Scholarship: Emily Stampley, Learondra Reese, Shondalyn Moore, Kaylee Dorough, Yadira Solache, Isaac Berryhill and Jim Weaver.