Micah Fenton is running for the position of District 7 commissioner for the May 2 election in Marshall.
Fenton is a Marshall native, having grown up in the area and raising his children here. He currently works at Davis Chemical, and said that he has an extensive background in budget management that he believes will help his as commissioner.
He expressed his interest in the city budget, mentioning how he has worked on a number of large projects through his company that prepared him perfectly for the role of commissioner.
“I have been involved with organizing large budgets, and organizing the day to day aspects of the job,” Fenton said. “I think I would be a big help on the structural side of the city.”
Fenton said that he plans to run for city commission because he believes it is time for young adults to begin to step up and volunteer for these positions within their communities.
“I think it is about time that young people start to help with the management of our city. It is something very close to my heart having grown up here and I want to continue to improve the city for my family, and my children’s future families,” Fenton said.
On his list of items to address as city commissioner Fenton listed concerns over the city’s infrastructure, including sewers, streets and water issues faced by the community.
Fenton expressed interest in working with city staff to address issues with dilapidated city owned resources, such as local parks, the City Arena, Marshall Convention Center and the Municipal Golf Course.
“Everyone wants new and flashy, but we need to focus on the maintenance and upkeep of the resources the city already has to offer,” Fenton said.
Fenton also expressed his support for downtown renovation, with a focus on making the city attractive to different revenue generating businesses.
He said that his hopes are to canvas for the election face to face, knocking on doors with his children and working to put up signs. Fenton said that right now a lot of people are scared due to COVID-19, and that until concerns over the disease have lightened canvassing with community members may be difficult.
“I believe it is our time to step up and to take action to help make our town better,” Fenton said.
Voting for this seat will take place during Marshall’s May 2 election, with early voting beginning two weeks prior.