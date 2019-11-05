A new jewelry store, Micah’s Jewelers, is slated to host it’s grand opening Saturday at their new location at 100 W. Grand Ave. in Marshall.
“We think that Marshall is a perfect fit for us,” owner Micah Harp said. “The character of the town and our business fit so perfectly together.”
Harp said that he became interested in the location because of its statistical similarities, including diversity and income levels, to Texarkana, where the store’s main location is.
“It really is very similar, just a smaller town,” Harp said, “So we felt that God really sent us to Marshall.”
Harp said that his vision for the store was a ministry, before being a business.
“We are a Christian-based business and that is very important to me,” Harp said, “It is really a ministry before it is a job.”
The location will be the third store owned by the Harp family to open, including locations in Texarkana and Gilmer.
During the grand opening event, the first 100 people to visit the store will get a “swag bag.”
“Our swag bags include a lot of very cool items, including coupons and items from our store,” Harp said.
These customers will also get a free bracelet as part of the bag from the stores Grace Collection. Along with 100 swag bag,s the store will have sales up to 80 percent off throughout their grand opening event.
“I am very excited about getting to go out and meet all these people in Marshall during the grand opening. It is my favorite part of being a business owner,” Harp said.
The grand opening will be at the store’s new location Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.