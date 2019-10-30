Michelson Museum of Art embraced Hispanic heritage with a Day of Dead exhibit Tuesday night.
The celebration was organized by museum volunteer Audrey Lozano, who has been running the event for the last three years.
“It is a celebration of life, so it really is just like a party,” Lozano said.
Traditionally, the day of the dead is celebrated on Nov. 2, and is the one day of the year the spirits of the dead can come back to visit the living.
Family members and friends of the deceased set up altars for the loved ones, that contain photos of and items owned by those that have passed, along with food and drinks, marigolds and bright paper to guide the persons spirit.
This years altar was dedicated to Leo Michelson, and Lozano’s father, who passed about three months ago.
A photo of Michelson, along with some of his painting supplies, and a photo of Lozano’s father, and his jersey and a speech he wrote, were on display at the altar.
“You always need something personal to them, something that they owned and cherished when they were living,” Lozano said.
Lozano’s mother cooked traditional Mexican food to be placed on the altar, along side the marigolds and sugar skulls.
Community members were also able to try pan de muerto, a traditional Mexican bread made specifically for the holiday.
A showing of the movies “CoCo” and “The Book of Life” were also available for community members to enjoy during the event.
The altar will be on display at the museum through Nov. 2 for community members to enjoy.