The Michelson Museum of Art hosted its annual open house Dec. 12.
Performers from Trinity Episcopal Church played Christmas music for community members gathered at the event.
“It’s just a fun way for us to come out and play for the community,” said Director Amy Carlile.
Fourth grade students performed songs on hang bells and three other students performed on the xylaphone.
Students played classic Christmas songs like “Jingle Bells” and “We wish you a Merry Christmas”.
“They work really hard in their free time to perform here for everyone,” Carlile said.
She said that the students who performed at the event were volunteers, who are part of a much larger performance group at the church.
“They did not have to do this, they took the initiative and practiced all on their own for today,” Carlile said.
After the performance community members were able to wander through the museum to see the exhibit, as well as help them selves to a vast array of Christmas cookies.
The museum also provided a free craft for community members to try. Supplies to make your own snow globe were available for anyone to use.