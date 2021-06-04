Michelson Museum of Art is teaming up with the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee to offer a free art class at the George Washington Carver Community Center next week.
Angelita Jackson, with the Juneteenth Committee, said that 10 seven- to 12- year-olds are currently signed up for the free classes, which will be offered at the center June 10 and June 11 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“We currently have 10 but we are looking to sign up more,” Jackson said. Interested parents can register their child by calling or texting their name and age to (903) 472-9707.
“We will be practicing social distancing, and we will have a ton of volunteers available, so everyone is welcome,” she said.
Bonnie Stauss with the Michelson will be teaching the class, using drawing and water color painting techniques with the theme of the class on the holiday, and supplies provided by the museum.
Dinora Harris, with the Michelson, said that the museum reached out to the Juneteenth Committee to host the new art event as a part of their new outreach program.
“We have a lot planned for this summer, and we wanted to participate in this event before all of that started as the first event in the new program,” Harris said.
Art created by the participants will be on display at the center during this year’s Juneteenth celebration, which begins Friday, June 18 this year.
Jackson said that this art will be the first to be on display at the center, and will remain on display for the majority of the summer.
“We always have an art competition as a part of our annual Juneteenth celebration, so when the Michelson contacted us about participating and hosting an art class, we were more than excited to participate,” she said.