The Michelson Museum of Art has planned its annual Day of the Dead celebration event this Saturday 5 to 8 p.m., inviting members of the local Hispanic community to participate in the altar central to this year’s celebration.
“We had such success during last year’s event, and we wanted to open it up more this year and make it more of a community event,” said Dinora Harris, museum director.
Harris said that Orlando Valle, a member of the Michelson Museum of Art’s Board of Directors and founder of the Marshall Hispanic Lions Club put out the call within the community for anyone interested in participating in the event this year.
Evelyn Avelar, Esmeralda Collazo, Nery Estrada, Veroniqué Ramirez and Zelina Wright will be participating this year, adding their own sections to a joint altar, as well as assisting in presenting the event on Saturday.
“This year we will have one altar with four separate focal points,” Harris said, “We are hoping to achieve a 3-D effect where you can walk fully around the altar.”
She added that community members are welcome to participate in the altar as well this year, opening up the altar for community members to bring photos of loved ones that have passed to add.
“We wanted to open it up and involve more of the community in this year’s celebration,” Harris said.
During Saturday’s celebration, Valle will be present along with Harris and other members of the group offering informational handouts and explaining the altar to visitors.
Live music by Cultures Crossed will happen from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Aso Taqueria Tierra Caliente and Paleteria y Elotes Ramoncito will be outside in the parking lot ready for community members to purchase food, including tacos and ice cream.
Olivia Runnels, the museums educational director, said that during the event the museum will offer a number of crafts for children and their families to enjoy.
Crafts will include traditional sugar skulls prepared by Avelar that children will be able to decorate with icing.
Children will also be able to make marigolds out of tissue paper they can take home, along with the ability to design and draw their own sugar skulls with water colors and markers available to color them in.
“This event is really important, and we are excited to pass along those traditions and share this culture with the community,” Runnels said.
School groups from Gary ISD and Trinity Episcopal School will also be visiting the museum on Thursday this week, learning more about the altar and traditions of the Day of the Dead, as well as participating in a craft.
More information on the event or other events that the Michelson Museum of Art has planned for the upcoming months community members can visit its website at www.michelsonmuseum.org/.