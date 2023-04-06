The Michelson Museum of Art recently hosted the annual reception for student winners of Marshall Early Childhood Center’s annual art contest.
Museum Director Dinora Harris said that 16 students were chosen as winners for this year’s competition within four categories, including collage, drawing, painting and photography.
“Cheered on by family, friends and teachers, students received a trophy and certificate from Marshall Early Childhood Center’s Principal Lesley Glanton and a free, one year membership to the Michelson Museum of Art, along with their very own watercolor paint set,” Harris said.
Winning art work will remain on display at the museum throughout the upcoming week for the community to browse and enjoy.
“The Michelson is always proud to partner with Marshall ISD for any opportunity to encourage the arts and support the students of our community,” Harris said.
The Michelson Museum of Art is a free museum, and open to the public between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Community members can learn more about the museum and other show they have on display by visiting www.michelsonmuseum.org.