The Michelson Museum of Art is one of a small number of art museums around the United States that will host the American Watercolor Society’s traveling exhibit, and the museum kicked off the new show with a reception Thursday.
The American Watercolor Society is a nonprofit organization based in New York City, which began in 1866 to promote the art of watercolor painting in America.
“The American Watercolor Society is one of the oldest and most prestigious art societies in the world,” said Dinora Harris with the museum.
Each year, the organization holds a juried exhibition of watercolor paintings from artists across the world. This year’s exhibition features the work of 40 artists.
“We have this show back about every three years,” said Director of the museum Susan Spears. “This is a very prestigious watercolor exhibit.”
This year’s show has styles on display ranging from abstract and nonrepresentational to traditional realism, according to Harris, who explained that watercolor as an art form went through a bit of a revolution in the 1800s as artists fought to prove its validity to the art world.
“Since that time, the medium has greatly benefitted from organizations like the American Watercolor Society that promotes the art form and showcases artists who use techniques that demonstrate its adaptability and creative possibilities,” Harris said.
The show will be on display at the Michelson Museum of Art, located at 216 N. Bolivar St., through June 30 before it moves on to other national locations. After the Michelson Museum, the show will travel to Tennessee, North Carolina, California and then New Jersey through 2023.
Additionally, the museum will be hosting another watercolor show, the Hoover Watercolor Exhibit, in July and August.
“We are so excited to have this show again here, and to continue to showcase all the watercolor works,” Spears said.
Spears also stated that this is her last show with the museum, since she will be officially stepping down as the director at the beginning of next month. Dinora Harris will be taking over for Spears as the new director of the Michelson Museum of Art at that time.