The Michelson Museum of Art’s new collection, “Legacy,” is officially on display this week, with community members gathering at the museum for a private opening event Thursday.
Michelson Museum of Art Board President Joy Berry said that the organization was very grateful to have acquired the pieces, adding to their already praise-worthy collection.
“We are extremely honored to be given this gift,” Berry said, “The Michelson has a collection that can rival a ton of the larger museums in New York and California.”
“Legacy” will be on view in the Michelson’s Gallery from Sept. 16 to Nov. 6. The exhibit will be open during regular museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with admission free to the public.
Dinora Harris, with the Michelson, said that the show was donated to the museum by Gloria Kronenberg, whose husband was an art collector.
Harris explained that the Michelson came to have the collection thanks to a friendship between the museum’s founder Janine Michelson and her husband, artist Leo Michelson, with Gloria and Bernard Kronenberg.
The Michelson Museum of Art was established after Janine Michelson, originally from both New York City and Paris, France selected Marshall as the permanent home for her husband’s art work.
The Kronenbergs were friends with Janine and Leo Michelson when they lived in New York. After Bernard Kronenberg passed away, Gloria had periodically given the Michelson Museum works of art from the couple’s collection.
“When Mrs. Gloria Kronenberg passed away two years ago, she left a collection of art consisting of primarily 20th American Artist to the Michelson Museum of Art,” Harris said.
Artists on display:
Milton Avery (1885-1965) was an American painter celebrated for his portraits, still lifes, and landscapes. Working with both oils and watercolors, he used broad swaths of color and stylized forms, to capture the essence of a scene without fixating on details. Avery’s works are held in the collections of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Tate Gallery in London, The Museum of Modern Art in New York, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, among others.
Alexander Calder (1898-1976) was an American artist best known for his invention of the mobile and his wire sculptures. His works are held in The Museum of Modern Art in New York, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Tate Gallery in London, and more.
John Marin (1870-1953) was a seminal American modernist painter. He was one of the first Americans to employ techniques of abstraction in his calligraphic depictions of landscapes and city streets, as seen in his work Bryant Square (1932). Today, his works are held in the collections of The Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C., the Art Institute of Chicago, among others.
John Singer Sargent (1856-1925) was an American painter best known for his painted landscapes and realistic portraits of socialites. Today, his works are in the collections of the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Tate Gallery in London, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., and more.
Joseph Stella (1877-1946) was an Italian-American painter, noted for his Futurist paintings depicting city architecture, religious themes, and modern culture. Today, Stella is considered a vital figure in American art history, with his work being held among the collections of important institutions such as the Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.
The Michelson Museum of Art requests that all visitors to the museum self-check at home for COVID-19 symptoms before visiting the museum, as well as wear a mask while inside the building if possible.
“Legacy” was organized by the Michelson Museum of Art and is supported by the City of Marshall, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and our museum members. For more information, please contact Dinora Harris at (903) 935-9480 or dharris@marshalltexas.com.