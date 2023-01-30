The Michelson Museum of Art has added the rare, original artwork of Marshall native and internationally known artist Ruth Conerly to its collection, thanks to a donation of portraits from the Tucker family of Houston.
“Maggie and Bob Tucker donated the portraits to the Michelson,” said Dinora Harris, executive director of the museum.
The Tuckers, who were accompanied by their children, are friends of the renowned artist and commissioned the two donated oil on canvas portraits from her.
“We are hoping to exhibit them soon,” said Harris. “We are grateful to Maggie and Bo Tucker for gifting these beautiful portraits to the Michelson. We are proud to learn about Ruth Connelly and to add a female artist to our collection.”
According to the Texas State Historical Association’s website, which highlights the works of Connelly, the artist was born on October 27, 1908 in Marshall to Thomas Preston and Elizabeth Davis Conerly.
“Raised in Clarksville, she overcame polio, her father’s tragic death in 1920, and ensuing poverty to become one of America’s most extraordinary commercial artists,” the article states.
It was her father who noticed her gift, telling her she was going to be a great artist someday. Forced to have to make a living, upon her father’s death, Conerly became a distinguished child prodigy of sculpture by age 14.
At 14, she went on to receive a scholarship to Virginia’s Sullin’s College, a former Methodist junior college institute for women. Prominent sculptor Gutzon Borglum became her mentor, motivating her to sharpen her skills in other art mediums.
“In 1924, Conerly gained notice for her sculpture of a bust of Lieut. Gov. T.W. Davidson. Her first public exhibit as a sculptor took place in Marshall in 1926,” the Texas State Historical Association’s article states. “The next year and in 1929 she exhibited work at the Dallas Woman’s Forum. Her work titled, ‘The Passing Herd,’ was purchased by the Marshall Public Library.”
Following her marriage at age 19, she ultimately became an influential fashion illustrator for top agencies and stores, becoming an international talent as she studied high-class couture in Paris.
Collaborating with her husband writer Ted Smith, the two published four popular art books, “How to Draw Fashion Figures that Sell.” The books were illustrated by Conerly.
Conerly’s illustrations became a staple in American history as she documented the country’s entry into World War II by creating battlefield scene illustrations for the Marshall Field’s U.S. war bonds campaign, which sold the largest sum in war bonds during the war, according to the Texas State Historical Association article.
Her work was also showcased in other renowned fashion publications including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Mademoiselle. Her illustrations earned her many awards, including the 1945 Merit Award of the Art Directors of Chicago.
According to the TSHA article, following the death of her first husband and marriage to her second husband, Conerly went on to focus her artwork on the post-war era of expanding department stores, such as as Joske’s of Texas, Jordon Marsh’s, Saks, etc., as well as the advent of the space age and fashion greats like Christian Dior.
“Her accounts included a roster of companies from Imperial Sugar Company, Allied Department Stores, Lone Star Beer to Humble Oil, Exxon,” the article states. “Nicknamed ‘Mrs. Christmas,’ Conerly’s jolly Santas and nativity scenes were distributed to five thousand newspapers around the world by Metro Publishing Agency of New York (now Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.). Her portraits numbered well over a hundred.”
“Conerly’s painting, Death of Colonel William B. Travis, on permanent display in the Alamo, is exemplary of the action realm in which Conerly excelled. President-elect Dwight Eisenhower, stood at attention before it and John Wayne enlarged it to giant size for the New York premier of his movie The Alamo (1960). Conerly thought of Travis fondly since a visit to the Alamo with her grandmother when she was ten or eleven years old,” the article states.
During her career, Conerly served as a lecturer and keynote speaker at conferences around the nation. Her work has been recognized in various magazines. She died in May 1994, at the age of 86.