The Michelson Museum of Art held a reception for its new show, the 64th annual Hoover Watercolor Exhibit, which will be shown at the museum through August.
“We are so excited about having this show back here,” said Museum Director Dinora Harris, “It’s so wonderful to see all these original artists on display.”
The show features 20 pieces that travel from museum to museum after the 64th competition of the Hoover Watercolor Exhibit in Shreveport.
On Thursday, the museum hosted a reception for the new show, during which over 30 community members came to the museum to enjoy refreshments and browse the new art on display.
Harris said that the museum has been hosting the show for over 30 years and looks at it as a great way to exhibit a number of local artists.
“We have a lot of our local artists participate in the show, and we don’t often get the opportunity to showcase them, so this is always a favorite show for us,” Harris said.
According to the watercolor society, each entry must meet certain standards, including size, medium, type of paint used, and framing, before it is approved for the traveling showcase from the show.
One local artist, Carol Pace, is on display once again at the museum with the show. Pace was recognized during last year’s exhibit as the best in show for her painting titled “She’s a Lady” and was once again selected as one of the artists to be displayed in this year’s show.
Community members can stop into the museum at 216 N. Bolivar St. during regular business hours Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 1 to 4 p.m. to see the exhibit through Aug. 27.
More information on the museum can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MichelsonMuseumOfArt.