The Michelson Museum of Art in Marshall once again hosted its Day of the Dead event during Halloween this year.
Event coordinator and museum volunteer Audrey Lozano said that the event was a little different this year, with the traditional Day of the Dead altar set up to be viewed from the street, so that the community no longer has to gather in the museums small space to view the piece.
Museum volunteers also passed out candy at the event, while Lozano gave explanations as to the traditional alter, and what the different parts of it represent.
This year’s altar was set up in honor of Leo Michelson and included a portrait of him and some of his personal art supplies, along with prints of some of his works.
“He really liked to travel and to study other peoples cultures,” Lozano said. “So we wanted to make sure to include some of that work with the ofrenda.”
Lozano said that the traditional altar has three stages. The first, which is near the floor, is where you put all the food that you want to offer, including traditional Mexican food and items that the person enjoyed in life.
This food includes the traditional pan de muerto, which is bread baked with the shape of a cross on it, which Lozano said represents North, South, East and West, as well as resembling bones.
The second section includes a photo of the person and special items that belonged to person who has died.
The third is dedicated to food and water, and often includes some form of alcohol. The altar is also traditionally decorated with bright colors and marigolds, whose bright color and scent is said to bring the soul of the lost loved one back for one night.
Monarch butterflies are also often used in decorating the altar, according to Lozano, who said that there are known to guide the souls of the dead.
“It is just so great to be able to share this lesson with everyone.” She said.
The display will be up at the museum through Nov. 5, and Lozano said that community members are welcome to stop by during museum hours to view the altar.