The Michelson Museum of Art hosted a group of children this week for the museum’s “The Secrets of Leo’s Trunk” program, an art class celebrating the history of museum namesake Leo Michelson.
Museum director Bonnie Strauss and Communication representative Dinora Harris worked together to host the two-day class, which started Tuesday this week, running two hours a day at the museum.
Harris said that the 4-and 5-year-old students started the class by going through Leo Michelson’s trunk, complete with his original art supplies. Strauss read to the group about Michelson, his life and his art, and then followed up the lesson by showing the children his art hung throughout the museum.
“We have so much of his original stuff, it’s very cool,” Harris said. “They got to go through his trunk and see all of his original art supplies while they learned about his life.”
Children then created their own art work, learning about colors and blending as they did.
Similar lessons were taught during Wednesday’s class, with Strauss reading to the group before they started their own art projects.
Strauss said that each lesson is taught with a combination of books, props and art supplies to keep children engaged in the lessons as they go on.
“I can’t do a lesson without at least one prop,” Strauss said.
The museum has a number of other art classes planned throughout the summer this year, all of which are already fully booked.
However, community members eager to get back into the museum are welcome to celebrate the arrival of the Hoover Watercolor Society exhibit on Thursday, July 8 at the museum. A reception for the show will be held that night 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and it will be hosted by the museum through Aug. 21.
This is the 63rd annual year for the show, with the Michelson hosting the exhibit for many years. One of the artists exhibited in the show is Carol Pace, a Marshall based artist who received best in show for her work “She’s a lady” at this year’s competition.