The Michelson Museum of Art welcomed a new show this week with a reception event, celebrating the Walter Inglis Anderson exhibit on display now at the museum.
The exhibit holds 40 works by Anderson, including water color paintings, pottery and more for the public to enjoy. The show itself comes from the Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and draws from the museum’s permanent collection and that of the Estate of Walter Anderson.
According to Museum Director Dinora Harris, this is a show that the museum has been hosting for many years, after forming a relationship with the museum during the events surrounding Hurricane Katrina.
When storms and floods required that the art in the museum be housed elsewhere, the Michelson was one of the museums who stepped up to assist in preserving the art, according to Harris, and they have worked for host a show from their collection annually ever since.
The exhibition includes rarely-seen watercolors, block prints, ceramics, and sketches alongside some of Anderson’s most recognizable and iconic works, and according to Harris offers a range of art works that the museum has never hosted before.
“Anyone who may have come in a previous year to see his art will have something new to enjoy for our new show,” she said.
This exhibition will be on view at the Michelson Museum of Art now through Oct. 28.
“Walter Anderson was a wholly unique and prodigious creator who does not fit neatly into any one category of art,” said Julian Rankin, executive director of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. “He was as talented in watercolor as he was in printmaking, as deft an illustrator as he was a muralist.”
The museum is free and open to the public during its regular business hours, including Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information on the museum and what they have coming up can be found at www.michelsonmuseum.org.