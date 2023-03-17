The nationally recognized Hoover Watercolor Society’s annual exhibition is once again on display this week at the Michelson Museum of Art, with an opening reception for the show hosted Thursday by the museum.
The show is based out of Louisiana, and has previously featured Marshall artists, as well as others from around the East Texas area during its national tour.
One such participant, local artist Carol Pace, is on display at the museum again as part of this year’s showcase.
Community members gathered at the museum on Thursday evening to browse this year’s show, and enjoy refreshments at the museum.
The show will remain on display at the Michelson Museum of Art through April 29. It is free for the public to enjoy during the Michelson’s regular business hours.
Olivia Runnels, the education director at the museum, said that the museum is also looking to host the show twice a year moving forward, looking to display both the Fall and Spring showcases by the organization.
“It’s a great show, watercolors are a notoriously difficult medium and it’s great that we can continue to celebrate those who not only take on that challenge, but do it well,” Runnels said.
More information on the show, upcoming events hosted by the museum, and updated hours community members can go to www.facebook.com/MichelsonMuseumOfArt.