The Michelson Museum of Art’s newest exhibit of curated works by renowned artist Clementine Hunter is on display now through the end of April.
The collection features a range of work by Hunter, with more than 40 works by the Louisiana-based artist such as paintings and a handmade quilt.
Hunter was born on a plantation in Louisiana where her grandparents were enslaved. At 12 years old, she moved with her family to a different plantation, the Melrose Plantation, where the family was to work as sharecroppers.
Hunter lived with her family on the property for the majority of her life, and when the plantation was purchased in 1884 by John Hampton Henry and his wife Cammie, the family continued to work on the property.
John Hampton Henry died, and the property was converted by his wife into an artist retreat, which is credited with exposing a young Hunter to the arts and artists.
“Hunter’s exposure to artists and some leftover paints led her to her own artistry. She painted everyday stories she felt historians overlooked — primarily the activities of the Black workers. She also made pictorial quilts,” said Museum Director Dinora Harris.
The majority of the work on display now at the Michelson Museum of Art by Hunter depicts the everyday lives of Black workers on the plantation, including working in the fields, traveling to church and much more.
As she grew older, Hunter’s work became more recognized throughout the country, and she became the first African American honored with their own show by a Louisiana museum in 1956 when the Delgado Museum (now the New Orleans Museum of Art) hosted a solo show of her work.
When asked about her work, Clementine Hunter said: “I tell my stories by marking pictures. The people who lived around here and made the history of this land are remembered by my paintings.”
A large majority of the show curated by the museum comes from the collection of Tom Whitehead, who traveled to Marshall last Thursday to attend the special reception for the opening of the show, and speak to the community in attendance.
Tom Whitehead met Clementine Hunter in 1966. He was an undergraduate at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Invited by the supervisor of his student job to accompany her to Melrose Plantation along Cane River, Whitehead rode along.
Whitehead, a native of Baton Rouge, graduated from NSU in 1967. At Boston University, he earned a master’s degree in public relations and communications. In 1969, he returned to NSU to teach. He retired in 1999.
In the last decade of her life, Tom Whitehead worked closely with Ann Brittain and Mildred Hart Bailey to look after Hunter and bring her art to a wider audience. Whitehead, who befriended Hunter in 1966, visited her weekly from 1969 until her death in 1988.
In addition to becoming a close personal friend of Hunter, he is also a huge fan of her art. Along with his collection of 38 paintings done by Hunter, the museum also has a quilt made by Hunter on display on loan from the Meadows Museum of Art and two additional paintings, both on loan from the Janie Harris Tipton Collection.
Harris said that the exhibit was organized by the Michelson Museum of Art and is supported by the Museum Board of Trustees, the City of Marshall and Visit Marshall. She offered a special thank you to Tom Whitehead, Janie Harris Tipton and the Meadows Museum of Art at Centenary College of Louisiana.
Community members are able to visit the museum during regular business hours Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29 to see the display. More information on the show and upcoming events at the museum can be found at www.michelsonmuseum.org.