Community members gathered at the Michelson Museum of Art for the opening reception for the museum’s newest show, “Decisions” by artist Sarah Fisher.
This is the first time that Fisher’s art has been displayed at the Michelson, according to the museum’s Dinora Harris, who said that it was through mutual friends in the art world that brought the artist to Marshall.
Fisher’s show “Decisions” showcases 23 works of art which includes photography and drawings along with mixed media art pieces. She was on site during the event, mingling with guests before giving an artist talk from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the museum.
“Some of my talk will be about my process, but it is also about why I paint, and how I got started,” she said.
Fisher said that her show “decisions” was inspired by the series of decisions an artist has to make while completing any work of art.
Throughout the show, Fisher displays different elements of her artistic process for community members to see and further understand what goes into the work she does.
Along with portrait paintings, Fisher’s show includes a number of mixed media art pieces as well as more abstract floral pieces in the show.
“There’s a lot of defiance in these pieces,” Fisher said, “I like to really get a sense of someone’s essence when I paint them.”
About the Artist
Fisher is a multidisciplinary artist based out of Houston. Her paintings, drawings and mixed-media works have been exhibited across the state of Texas, including solo exhibitions at Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) in 2021, Front Gallery in 2019, and Art Palace Gallery in 2017, and in a joint exhibition with Rachel Anderson at Stephen F. Austin State University’s Cole Art Center in 2021.
Her work has also been displayed in group exhibitions, including at Artspace III Regional Juried Exhibition, 44 Artists From Texas, The Texas National, and Lawndale Art Center’s The Big Show. Fisher’s work has appeared in Glasstire, Houston Chronicle, PaperCity Magazine, Houston Citybook, Houstonia and arthouston. She was awarded the 2021Summer Grant Trio grand prize by the Wendy Wagner Foundation. Her mixed-media work is published in Mrs. Schmetterling (Arrowsmith Press, 2021), a book of poetry by Houston’s second Poet Laureate, Robin Davidson.