The Michelson Museum announced a new solo exhibition this week, Poco a Poco by Fort Worth based Chicano artist John Miranda. The exhibition will be on view May 6 through July 29.
An artist reception will be hosted for the artist on May 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. with an artist talk at 5:30 pm.
In John Miranda’s exhibition: Poco a Poco, meaning little by little, symbols are used to explore cultural identity and memory by recreating found objects from the artist’s childhood.
He describes his work as a “mapping” of environments based on his Mexican American heritage by presenting the desert landscape of Del Rio, Texas where he spent his childhood mixed with a sharp contrast to his life in the metropolis of Dallas as a young adult.
Miranda’s work invokes a Chicano sensibility and an attitude of Rasquachismo– an underdog perspective rooted in resourcefulness and adaptability, yet mindful of stance and style. In his first museum solo show, Poco a Poco represents a transition from blurred edges to refined lines while still paying homage to his roots.
“In Miranda’s work his identity and background play a significant role. The way he associates objects and symbols speak of his rural and city life experiences, making his art relatable and important to the viewer. We are excited for the community to see this new collection of works.” Dinora Harris, museum Executive Director said.
About the Artist
John Miranda (born 1979, Del Rio, TX) received his BFA from University of Texas at Arlington. Miranda is of Mexican American heritage and weaves stories of rural versus urban life throughout his work, referencing the contrasts in his social and bicultural upbringing.
Strongly influenced by his five sisters who raised him during his formative years, the figure and identity are often intertwined. His layering of shapes creates an ephemeral quality and a sense of impermanence– here today and gone tomorrow.