John Miranda has spent the last two years cultivating a new reputation for himself in the art world, showcasing his unique style that combines elements of his background going up in Del Rio, and moving to Dallas as a young adult.
This week, Miranda’s work will be on display for the first time in Marshall at the Michelson Museum of Art. The museum opened up the show with a reception event featuring an artist talk by Miranda on Thursday.
Miranda described his work as a landscape of lived experiences, with his new show Poco a Poco (or little by little), featuring large painted pieces showing different elements of his life combined in meaningful ways.
“I grew up in Texas, in a town where the community was 85 to 90 percent Hispanic, so I have a strong connection to my roots,” Miranda said, “I think to call it a bi-cultural sensibility.”
Miranda said that he always had a passion and interest in art, growing up on the border town of Del Rio, Texas, where artwork was a strong and important part of the community and culture. Miranda said that his Hispanic roots really inspired his work, pulling from traditional Hispanic art styles such as the rasquachisom, a Chicano and Mexican art movement.
“I have never lived that lifestyle, the Chicano life, but I was really inspired by the work they do, the symbolism and the imagery that was used to make that work,” he said.
Miranda also drew inspiration from his own life, growing up as the youngest brother with five older sisters; he said that he spent his early adult years working a number of different jobs.
“What happened was I actually got laid off as an electrician,” Miranda said, “And I wasn’t sure where to go from there, and my older sister, she told me that I was going back to school. I wasn’t sure, but she just said, ‘You’re going to grad school,’ so I listened to her,” Miranda said, “And look, she was right.”
After a lifetime of experience absorbing local artists and Mexican American culture, Miranda said that he received a formal art education, which brought him closer to his goal of creating beautiful and meaningful art for the community.
“I had some truly amazing mentors who helped me along the way, and I would never have gotten as far as I have without them,” he said.
Now Miranda works with the Cluley Projects of Dallas, and has had his work on display in a wide range of shows and galleries across Texas and the country.
Miranda’s show Poco a Poco is on display now at the Michelson Museum of Art, and will remain on display at the museum through July 29. For more information on the museum or for hours of operation, community members can visit www.michelsonmuseum.org.