A full house turned out for the grand opening of the annual “Oh Christmas Tree” exhibition Thursday as the Michelson Museum of Art ushered in the holiday spirit, showcasing about a dozen of the uniquely ornamented evergreens designed by Raymond Kelly.
“They are wonderful,” said Susan Spears, Michelson’s executive director.
Kelly, a professional designer and Michelson Museum trustee, created the trees using ornaments from the massive Christmas collection of a dear client.
“It came about because I have a client in Fort Worth, who is Christmas crazy,” he beamed. “Every year she keeps buying more and more and more. I’ve been doing it for her house for many years, and she had ended up with an over 6,000 square foot warehouse of Christmas decorations, and she decided to cut back. When she did, she said do you want this. I said, actually, I think we can do something with it.”
The vision flourished from there.
“We purchased the trees ourselves and started doing the decorations, which is a fun exhibit for the Wonderland (season),” he said, expounding how the exhibition complements the town’s annual Christmas festival.
Kelly said the donor sent two more truckloads of Christmas ornaments a couple of years ago to help create more new trees for the annual event.
“Each year we’re hoping to have newer themes and newer ideas,” said Kelly.
The elegant exhibition boasts an array of trees, ranging from 6 to 12-feet tall. Themes range from “Gorgeous Green and Glittery” to “Think Pink” to “The Vineyard” to the Halloween-inspired “Night Before Christmas” tree and the dazzling “Hello Dolly.”
When asked what feeling he hopes to ignite through the festive exhibit, Kelly said “the joy of Christmas — just the sheer joy of Christmas.”
The Oh Christmas Tree exhibition will be on view now through Jan. 8, and is free and open to the public. The Michelson is open on Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
In addition to the showcase of Christmas trees, Kelly also curated the museum’s unique Santa Claus collection donated by Anne and Doyle Curry. The collection, which is also on display, is inspired by the childhood memories of artist Lynn Haney as well as the folk art from Hungary, India and Germany.