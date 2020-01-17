The Michelson Museum of Art hosted an opening reception for it’s Art of Africa exhibit January 16 at 216 N Bolivar St.
The exhibit is part of the museum’s permanent collection which was donated by Jay Ward, and his wife Ramona Ward.
Jay was a long time collector of African Masks, and Ramona worked closely with the Michelson for a number of years.
Director Susan Spears said that it was Ramona who decided to donate the masks to the museum.
“She called us up and asked if we wanted his collection of African masks and I was not sure,” Spears said. “But when we saw the collection it took our breathe away.”
The collection of masks are largely from West Africa, but is also composed of masks from other areas such as Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“It is truly amazing that we have this here in Marshall Texas,” Spears said.
The exhibit will be on display at the museum until Feb. 29. The museum is free to enter, and hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 1 to 4 p.m.