The Mims Volunteer Fire Department ladies auxiliary are planning their first veterans day brunch for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event, which is open to the public, will be hosted at the Mims Community Center.
President of the group Kathleen Witt said that this is the second time they have held an event like this, though it is the first time that they are holding it in November.
“We had it in the spring last year, and it went very well,” Witt said, “A lot of people thought that it should be moved to November though.”
The event will have a range of breakfast and lunch foods made by the ladies auxiliary.
Veterans eat at the event for free, though there is a $10 donation for adults and a $5 donation for children ages 6 to 12.
“We have a lot of military veterans in the community,” Witt said, “This is a way for us to say thank you to them, and showcase the community center.”