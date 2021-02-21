Marshall Independent School District has announced that the district will be closed Monday, Feb. 22, due to ongoing issues with water access to many MISD campuses, as a result of the winter storm.
The district also took into consideration the Boil Water Notice issued by the city of Marshall.
“There will be no virtual learning assignments on Monday,” MISD officials advised in an email. “District administration will continue to assess the situation and will make an announcement regarding the schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 23, on Monday.”