Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees approved recommendations for hiring several new campus administrators for the upcoming school year during Monday’s regular board meeting.
Principals
Blake Langley, a 2009 graduate of Marshall High School who has served as assistant principal at Foster Middle School in Longview the last two years, was named the new Principal of Price T. Young Elementary School. The position had opened earlier this month with the resignation of previous PTY Principal Frances Moore, who had served as principal the last two years.
Langley is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a Master’s of Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University. He taught U.S. History at Marshall Junior High School during the 2014-15 school year. He then taught both Texas History and U.S. History from 2015-19 at SFA Middle School in Bryan ISD before returning to East Texas to serve as assistant principal at Foster Middle School in Longview ISD in 2019.
Dr. Sonya Burnet-Andrus, who has served in various roles in MISD since 2016, was named the new principal at Marshall Early Graduation School (MEGS), replacing Dr. Tracie Robinson, who resigned earlier this summer to accept a position as Principal of G.W. Carver P-Tech Magnet High School in Aldine ISD.
Including MISD, Dr. Andrus has held teaching positions in Monroe, La., and Fort Bend ISD in Sugar Land. She has also served on faculty at Prairie View A&M and also at Wiley College, where she originally served from 2006-15. She returned to public school education in November of 2015 as a second-grade teacher at the now-closed George Washington Carver Elementary in MISD, and she has also served as a reading interventionist at both Carver and William B. Travis Elementary since 2016.
Assistant principals
Jacqueline Harman, a graduate of Marshall High School who has served at Price T. Young Elementary in some capacity since 2007, was also approved as assistant principal at PTY. She served as a math teacher at PTY from 2007-17 and has been math interventionist since 2017.
Replacing Dr. Andrus as assistant principal at WBT will be Shannon Clemons, who has served as instructional coach at WBT for the past two years after serving six years as a teacher at South Marshall/Sam Houston STEM Academy.