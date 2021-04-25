In response to student learning gaps that have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall ISD will conduct a district-wide reading initiative this summer in an effort to help all students continue making up ground lost over the last year.
All students in grades pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade will have required reading projects over the summer. MISD will provide all students with the book, and summer school students will begin working on their projects in collaboration with the summer school curriculum.
Students in grades Pre-K through fifth grade will be required to read one book selected by the grade level ELAR teachers. Categories targeted under the plan will include general education, GT/STEM, and ESL/BE. The students will be given a book and will be required to read the book over the summer. They will then complete a book review and one activity.
In the book review, students will give the title and author of the book; the genre; names of major characters; and a brief description of the book. The student will also be asked to give a recommendation of the book.
Students in pre-K through second grade will be asked to complete one of the following: create a comic strip or story map from the events in the book; create a book jacket for the book; create a bookmark showing a scene from the book; create story cards that tell about the book; or use a paper plate and create a character wheel of the characters in the book.
Students in grades 3-5 will be asked to complete one of the following: create a comic strip or storyboard for the events of the story; design a website or construct a Powerpoint/Google Slide presentation about the book; make a scrapbook about the story or pretend a character has made it about his/her life; create a book jacket complete with description of the book on the outside; or design an album cover.
Summer reading projects will be turned into teachers during the first six weeks of the 2021-22 school year. MISD will purchase and provide all books for the Summer Reading Project.
Additionally, parents will be notified and given information about the Summer Reading Project. There are also plans to have a summer book fair at one centralized location to help kick off the initiative.
In grades 6-12, all students will be required to read during the summer. The district will purchase and provide all books to students, who will read an informational text novel, “What Do You Really Want: How To Set A Goal And Go For It,” to provide independent summer practice and guided assistance in summer school for this statewide/nationwide genre that is an area of needed improvement for most students.
Advanced students will be challenged to read texts with higher Lexile levels to prepare students for postsecondary readiness Lexile demands. A Lexile measure serves two functions: it is the measure of how difficult a text is or a student’s reading ability level.
While all students will read the goal book, advanced students will be required to read the following:
• MJHS STEM ELAR – one additional novel
• MJHS Advanced ELAR – two additional novels
• MHS PreAP ELAR – two additional novels
• MHS AP ELAR – three additional novels
Advanced ELAR teachers will choose novels for their students and create summer activities for the novels. MJHS STEM teachers will create a PBL for the book chosen.