Staff Reports
Out of an abundance of caution due to concerns regarding COVID-19, Marshall ISD has announced that summer school slated for July 13-30 will only be offered in a virtual-only format. As such, there will be no face-to-face instruction as previously announced.
MISD Summer School had originally been planned as face-to-face at two campuses. However, as the district continues to plan for the upcoming school year in the fall and the logistics involved, administration has deemed it best to only offer summer school online.
Online-only registration for summer school is now available on the MISD website at www.marshallisd.com. This decision does not affect MISD’s plans for school to resume as scheduled on Aug. 13, and state officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, have announced that students will be allowed to return to campuses for the fall semester.
For questions regarding summer school, contact the district’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction at 903-927-8700.