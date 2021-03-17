Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees officially approved the 2021-22 MISD School Calendar during Monday’s regular March board meeting.

The approved calendar has Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, as the first day of school, with Thursday, May 26, 2022, as the official last day of school on the calendar.

There are no major changes to the calendar from previous years, with regular breaks including Fall Break (Oct. 14-18), Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-26), Christmas (Dec. 20-Jan. 3), Spring Break (March 7-11) and Easter Break (April 15-18).

The fall semester breaks down into 82 student school days and 91 teacher/staff work/school days. In the spring, students will have 93 school days, with teachers/staff working a total of 96 days.

New Hire Orientation days are Aug. 2-4, with returning staff coming back from summer break on Aug. 5.

Marshall High School Graduation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. in Maverick Stadium.

Key dates to the 2021-2022 MISD Calendar include:

August

• 2-4 New hire orientation

• 5-11 Staff development

• 12 First day of school

September

• 6 Labor Day holiday

October

• 7 Early release/parent conferences

• 8 Staff development/student holiday

• 14-18 Fall break

November

• 22-26 Thanksgiving holidays

December

• 17 Early release

• 20-31 Christmas/New Year’s holidays

January

• 3 Staff Development/Student Holiday

• 4 Spring Semester Begins

• 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

February

• 18 Early Release/Parent Conferences

• 21 Presidents Day Holiday

March

• 4 Staff Development/Student Holiday

• 7-11 Spring Break

April

• 15-18 Good Friday/Easter Break

May

• 20 MHS graduation

• 26 Last day of school

• 27 Staff development

Recommended For You