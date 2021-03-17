Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees officially approved the 2021-22 MISD School Calendar during Monday’s regular March board meeting.
The approved calendar has Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, as the first day of school, with Thursday, May 26, 2022, as the official last day of school on the calendar.
There are no major changes to the calendar from previous years, with regular breaks including Fall Break (Oct. 14-18), Thanksgiving (Nov. 22-26), Christmas (Dec. 20-Jan. 3), Spring Break (March 7-11) and Easter Break (April 15-18).
The fall semester breaks down into 82 student school days and 91 teacher/staff work/school days. In the spring, students will have 93 school days, with teachers/staff working a total of 96 days.
New Hire Orientation days are Aug. 2-4, with returning staff coming back from summer break on Aug. 5.
Marshall High School Graduation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. in Maverick Stadium.
Key dates to the 2021-2022 MISD Calendar include:
August
• 2-4 New hire orientation
• 5-11 Staff development
• 12 First day of school
September
• 6 Labor Day holiday
October
• 7 Early release/parent conferences
• 8 Staff development/student holiday
• 14-18 Fall break
November
• 22-26 Thanksgiving holidays
December
• 17 Early release
• 20-31 Christmas/New Year’s holidays
January
• 3 Staff Development/Student Holiday
• 4 Spring Semester Begins
• 17 Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday
February
• 18 Early Release/Parent Conferences
• 21 Presidents Day Holiday
March
• 4 Staff Development/Student Holiday
• 7-11 Spring Break
April
• 15-18 Good Friday/Easter Break
May
• 20 MHS graduation
• 26 Last day of school
• 27 Staff development