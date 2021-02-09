The Marshall Independent School District laid out its timeline for the ongoing search for a new superintendent for the district during a press conference on Tuesday.
MISD communication representative David Weaver was joined by Thompson & Horton LLP representatives David Thompson, Dr. Mike Moses and Dr. Alfred Ray during the meeting to outline the district's plans for the search.
Beginning steps began this week with the firm working to get community input by meeting with senior staff, community focus groups elected by the board of trustees and the media.
Additional community input will be gathered through a survey on the district's website, which will be available to the public beginning today and will run through Feb. 17.
Thompson confirmed that since the application time period began, the group has seen a wide range of interest from qualified candidates.
“Once we come up closer on the end date of the application time period, we expect to get even more applications. Enough to ensure that Marshall will have a good number of very strong candidates,” Horton said.
March 1 will be the application deadline, with the consultants meeting with the board to identify candidates to interview on March 4.
The first round of interviews will be conducted beginning on March 15 and running through March 20, with the second round planned for March 22 through March 27.
Background checks, district visits and final agreements will be planned for March 29 through April 2.
The identification of finalists for the position of superintendent will take place on April 5, which will begin the 21 day period for official employment and contract execution.
During that period the contract will be finalized with the sole remaining candidate, and the candidate will visit the school district.
Then on April 26 the district will approve the employment contract of the new superintendent.
More information on the survey and on the continued search plans can be found on the districts website at www.marshallisd.com/superintendent_search.