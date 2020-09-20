School menus for the Marshall Independent School District for the week of Sept. 21-25, 2020. The complete September 2020 menu is located online at https://marshallisd.com/marshall_independent_school_district/child_nutrition.
Please note: Students who have chosen Virtual Learning are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch. MISD will not be delivering the meals but will make them available for pickup. The process for this can be scheduled through our Child Nutrition Department. For more information and to schedule your meal pick up, please contact Laura Kavanaugh, Child Nutrition Coordinator, at 903-927-8877 or via email at kavanaughlc@marshallisd.com
MARSHALL EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER
MONDAY, SEPT. 21 — Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Fruit. Lunch: Sweet & Sour Chicken/Rice; Glazed Carrots; Broccoli; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 — Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles; Fruit Juice. Lunch: Chicken Sandwich; Crinkle Fries; Butter Beans; Peaches.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23 — Breakfast: Cereal/Toast; Fruit. Lunch: Cheese Sticks/Marinara; Potato Smiles; Ranch Style Beans; Apple Slices.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks/Sausage; Fruit Juice. Lunch: Nachos; Pinto Beans; Corn; Strawberry Cups.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25 — Breakfast: Pop Tarts; Fruit. Lunch: Hamburger; Oven Fries; Baked Beans; Pears.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS (Grades K-5)
MARSHALL JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL (Grades 6-8)
MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL (Grades 9-12)
MONDAY, SEPT. 21 — Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Steak Fingers; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Glazed Carrots; Pinto Beans; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 — Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles; Cereal/Toast . Lunch: Oven Fried Chicken; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Ranch Style Beans; Peaches.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Loaded Baked Potato; Breadsticks; Green Beans; Broccoli & Cheese; Apple Slices.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 — Breakfast: Sausage Biscuit; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Spaghetti; Breadsticks; Mixed Vegetables; Green Salad; Strawberry Cups.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25 — Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: BBQ Sandwich; Oven Baked Fries; Baked Beans; Pears.
MARSHALL EARLY GRADUATION SCHOOL
MONDAY, SEPT. 21 — Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Chicken Strips; Glazed Carrots; Pinto Beans; Applesauce.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 — Breakfast: Chicken & Waffles; Cereal/Toast . Lunch: Oven Fried Chicken; Mashed Potatoes/Gravy/Roll; Ranch Style Beans; Peaches.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23 — Breakfast: French Toast Sticks; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Loaded Baked Potato; Breadsticks; Corn; Broccoli & Cheese; Apple Slices.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24 — Breakfast: Sausage Biscuit; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: Spaghetti; Breadsticks; Green Beans; Green Salad; Strawberry Cups.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 25 — Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick; Cereal/Toast. Lunch: BBQ Sandwich; Oven Baked Fries; Baked Beans; Pears.