Debra Crooms, who served as a teacher and administrator in Marshall ISD from 1985-2015, has been named the district’s new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment.
Crooms was approved by the Marshall ISD Board of Trustees in their regular June meeting last Monday evening.
“I am thrilled that MISD is getting to add Debbie Crooms to our staff,” said Dr. Richele Langley, MISD Superintendent. “The depth and breadth of her knowledge in all things curriculum, is difficult to match. Her past nine years, working in district curriculum as well as on a regional and state level, have allowed her to gain knowledge in curriculum, assessment and instruction, as well as school improvement and TEA initiatives, to which many are not exposed. In addition, her background in CTE will be such an asset to MISD as we continue to grow our CTE program in Marshall ISD.”
Crooms is returning to MISD after serving the last six years as the Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment at Region 8 Education Service Center. She left MISD for her position at Region 8 ESC in 2015 after serving 30 years in Marshall and now returns to oversee the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Department.
“I am very excited to return to Marshall ISD,” said Crooms. “I look forward to meeting new members of the Maverick Family and getting reacquainted with the Maverick Family veterans. Each day will be a day of discovery and I am elated to join the vision of Dr. Langley and Marshall ISD in this new endeavor.”
The educator earned her B.S.E. in Agricultural Education from Sam Houston State University in 1985. She then joined Marshall ISD where she served as the district’s Agricultural Science teacher and FFA Advisor for 24 years until 2009.
She was named Career and Technical Education Coordinator at Marshall High School in 2009-10, where she was tasked with developing, facilitating and managing Secondary CTE programs to support career pathways and integrated academics by providing instructional leadership, community building and human and financial resources management.
Crooms was then named the MISD Director of Human Resources in 2010-11, responsible for the overall administration, coordination and evaluation of the human resources function. She served as principal of Marshall Junior High School in 2011-12 and then became the district’s Student Achievement Coordinator in 2012-15. As Student Achievement Coordinator, Crooms oversaw new teacher development, CTE, Bilingual/ESL, Gifted and Talented and the District Balanced Literacy Framework.
At MISD as Assistant Superintendent, Crooms will oversee the creation and implementation of all aspects of the district’s curriculum and instruction.