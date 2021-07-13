Online registration of students for the upcoming year in Marshall ISD will take place beginning July 21 through July 28 for both returning and new-to-district students.
Parents who already have a username and password to access the Skyward Family Access Portal may log in at any time during this period and register their child for the upcoming school year.
Anyone who does not have a username and password may visit the MISD Administration Building where they will receive the information needed to log in and register.
Those who need assistance at the Administration Building with login information or technology access may do so on the dates and times below:
- Wednesday, July 21 (9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Thursday, July 22 (9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Monday, July 26 (9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Tuesday, July 27 (9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, July 28 (7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
MISD will also provide access to technology for parents to register their child at the Administration Building during the dates and times above.
Parents or guardians will need to present the following items to enroll their children for kindergarten or new-to-district students:
- Valid driver’s license
- Child’s birth certificate
- Child’s Social Security card
- Child’s immunization records
- Proof of Residence (current property tax bill, current rental agreement, or current utility bill such as gas, water or electric)
- DD214 for Veterans
- If you are residing with someone else in their home, they will need to provide one of the acceptable proofs of address and be present to complete an affidavit. Both parties will need a valid driver’s license.
- Pre-Kindergarten – only the parent/guardian will need to provide proof of income via a tax Form 1040 of 2020)
- Enrollment in Pre-Kindergarten is based on program acceptance only.
For more information regarding the process for online registration for the upcoming school year, contact Callie Dorchester at 903-927-8719 ext. 1026 or via e-mail at dorchesterc@marshallisd.com.