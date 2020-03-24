From social media engagement to YouTube videos, online reading challenges and more, Marshall ISD schools are going the extra mile to provide distance learning opportunities to keep students engaged while away from the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though our schools are closed to students, the faculty, staff and administration are still working diligently towards our school’s mission and vision statements,” Price T. Young Elementary Principal, Frances Moore, announced in a YouTube video on the school’s Facebook page.
“We’ve been working hard this week to develop the best methods to provide distance learning for our students for the upcoming weeks we’ll be out,” she said.
PTY along with William B. Travis Elementary School offered instructional packets for parents to pick up from their schools on Monday.
“The administrative team decided to volunteer their time to actually come in and hand out packets to parents who are unable to complete the online assignments that we’ve done online,” Travis Elementary Principal Tamekia Johnson said.
“Our teachers prepared two weeks’ worth of instruction for online assignments and then two weeks’ worth of packets for parents, so that they’ll have this week and next week’s assignments to do and complete with the kids,” said Johnson.
David Crockett Elementary School Principal Angela Fitzpatrick said they also made packets available at Crockett to last. She noted that the online programs that MISD offers make it easy for students to stay on top of things.
“The beauty about it with our district, we have online programs that the kids have been using all year for every single subject,” she said. “All they have to do is login and that gives them access to all the online programs we have.”
“If they don’t have a laptop, the beauty of it is it can be accessed by cell phone — any that has a web browser,” said Fitzpatrick.
The programs cater to various grade levels and are all accessed through a program called Clever.
“Myon is over 30,000 books that are online in Spanish and in English,” Fitzpatrick said of the reading program through Clever, “so although the kids can’t get to the library they have all different levels and (genres to access).
The elementary schools are also sharing instructions through various parent-teacher communication apps.
Travis’ packets included contact information along with step-by step directions on how to access the online programs. The administrative team was also available to instruct parents on Monday.
Travis also passed out individualized packets for special education students, based upon their respective plans. Parents, who couldn’t make it, could request for their packets to be mailed.
In addition to instructional packets, Travis also had food on hand for every student in a household who is in the school’s backpack program.
“We’re still doing something district-wide, but we also still wanted to give them an extra bag of food as well,” said Johnson.
The Travis principal said the optional learning opportunities during this interim time is very essential.
“It’s very, very important because we’re in uncharted territories, so it’s uncharted waters for us as well as them,” said Johnson. “So during this time we want to be a support system for parents as for the kids.”
“We miss the kids just as much as they miss us; but we’re also aware that some parents are not familiar with this, so it was very important to prepare work for the kids whether they did it online or they have the packets,” she said.
Johnson said they want to help guide parents in any capacity they can to help children maintain somewhat of the regime they’ve had at school.
“We want to continue to be here for our students at William B. Travis Elementary,” the principal said. “We also want to be a support system for the parents because it takes a partnership from the school to the house, so that we can make sure that our kids continue to thrive educationally.”
Johnson said Travis will have educational videos available for parents to view on the school’s Facebook page and webpage soon.
In addition to packets, Crockett has been innovative, providing lessons through videos and other methods.
“Several of the teachers have had video conferencing where kids can log on; and if they need help, they’ve actually been helping them online,” said Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick said parents have been very cooperative contacting her, making sure that they have all the technology needed to access programs.
“We’ve been loading even more resources on our Facebook page for parents,” said Fitzpatrick, noting they’ve posted everything from science to PE activities and art projects.
MAKING IT FUN
Most intriguing has been the “quarantine reading challenge” Crockett launched for students.
“The kids are getting books and emailing them to add onto Facebook,” said Fitzpatrick.
Once they add the video, they’ll open up the floor for a new challenger.
“We’re just trying to make it fun,” said Fitzpatrick.
They don’t plan to stop the fun learning there.
“Soon, we’ll start doing some TikTok (amusement) videos,” Fitzpatrick said, “because if our kids see us smiling and happy then they’ll see ‘Yea it (the COVID-19 quarantine) is bad, but they still have a smile on their face.”
She said teachers have also posted Zoom videos to keep students encouraged.
“We still care about you, we’re missing you, but you gotta take of yourself, so see you when we can,” Fitzpatrick said of their messages.
Price T. Young has also kept students busy through social media. Last week, PTY instructional coach, Rachel Sirman, posted a YouTube read aloud on the book Pete the Scuba Cat.
PTY principal, Moore, said parents can soon look forward to mini lesson videos from teachers, highlighting student expectations. PTY teachers will also use the Zoom app for live streaming to host interactive classes with their students.
“The faculty and staff at PTY are still working hard to provide the best modified quality instruction to our students,” said Moore.
Sam Houston Elementary has also taken to their Facebook page, posting optional work, read-alouds and engaging students in grade-level quarantine videos, letting them know they miss them, love them and can’t wait to see them again.
In a letter to parents, Sam Houston Elementary principal Jerry Hancock said the school will continue to share optional activities from every grade level and make as many resources available as they can. He also encouraged them to enjoy this time off, connecting with their families.
“Let them read you a story, you read to them or read a book together,” he encouraged. “Cook together, take a walk, play a board game or put a puzzle together. Do anything that helps you both deal with the real-world situations that everyone is dealing with now.”