From staff reports
Marshall ISD campuses released students early Thursday and cancelled classes Friday due to a water main break with the city of Marshall.
All Marshall ISD elementary schools released students at 11 a.m., followed by the release of Marshall Junior High and High School students at 11:30 a.m.
All extracurriculars for Thursday and Friday are also cancelled.
A boil water notice issued late Wednesday by the city of Marshall has been extended due to the water main break.
Marshall residents in the area of Alamo Blvd and Travis St, as well as any water customers experiencing low or no water pressure, are asked to boil water for consumption for two minutes.