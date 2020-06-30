Staff Reports
Region 7 Education Service Center is honored to announce Dr. Jerry Gibson, Marshall ISD Superintendent of Schools, as the 2020 Regional Superintendent of the Year.
Gibson completed his Bachelor of Science degree at East Texas Baptist University in 1993, with additional studies at Prairie View A&M University, Stephen F. Austin University, and Texas Southern University. He holds a Master of Education from Lamar University, and a Doctor of Education in Professional Leadership from the University of Houston.
Gibson has been employed in different capacities throughout Texas for over 25 years. His professional administrative experience includes time spent as a high school principal in Deweyville and Whitney, the Executive Director of Secondary Education in Waco, and seven years as a Superintendent of Schools in both Coldspring-Oakhurst and Marshall.
Since Gibson’s arrival to Marshall ISD in 2016, he has successfully managed bond construction projects, opened five new campuses, and implemented new programs within the district, including dual credit partnerships with East Texas Baptist University and Texas State Technical College. Marshall ISD’s academic performance has also significantly improved under Gibson’s leadership, as all campuses have advanced from an “Improvement Required” rating to a “Met Standard” rating.
“I know there are many great superintendents in our region, as well as across the state. I do not think you can find anyone more deserving than Dr. Jerry Gibson,” said Brad Burris, Marshall ISD School Board President.
Gibson will represent Region 7 in the Superintendent of the Year (SOTY) award program. Sponsored by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), the SOTY program has recognized exemplary superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984. Candidates are chosen for their strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality in their districts, and commitment to public involvement in education. Superintendents from any of the state’s 1,026 local school districts are eligible for nomination by their school boards. Local nominees are submitted to a regional selection committee, which chooses one nominee to send to the state selection committee.
The state committee will interview all regional winners in Austin on August 28-29 and select five state finalists. The Superintendent of the Year will be announced Oct. 2 at the 2020 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention in Dallas.
TASB is a nonprofit established in 1949 to serve public school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve approximately 5.4 million school students.