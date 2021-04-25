Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees recently unanimously approved a resolution that states the district’s desire to receive all supplemental funding allocated to MISD through the CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER II and III) fund.
The funding is part of the federal government’s stimulus packages in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution signed this week by all MISD trustees states that “the State of Texas has received these funding allocation amounts that are intended to supplement the needs of Texas school districts as they support the unfinished learning and social-emotional needs of the students we serve...local education agencies in other states have already received their allocations and planning amounts and Texas has not allocated these funds to local education agencies to allow for planning to address unfinished learning for the children of Texas.”
Under ESSER, MISD was specifically designated to receive roughly $1.6 million from the first stimulus, roughly $6.9 million from the second round of stimulus, and another $15.6 million from the latest stimulus. That amounts to just over $24.1 million in additional funding designated just for Marshall ISD through ESSER.
A total of $18 billion has been allocated to the state through ESSER, none of which has actually been dispersed to Texas school districts as of yet. The United States Department of Education has made it clear that states are not to use the stimulus funds to support the state budget.
The initial $1.3 billion in stimulus funding was received by Texas in the spring of 2020. However, according to RaiseYourHandTexas.org, state leaders supplanted the money (swapping out state funding for federal funding), which resulted in the state’s school districts not receiving any additional dollars under the federal stimulus program.
The second and third rounds of stimulus money meant to go directly to schools in Texas, totaling roughly $17.9 billion) are still awaiting dispersal. The $5.5 billion from round two is currently being considered by the Texas Legislature.
The Texas Education Agency has the ability to send flexible funds to Texas schools now. More than 40 other states have already begun the process of distributing round two of the three rounds of funding. Texas school leaders, including those in MISD, already have plans in place to address the impacts of COVID-19 but simply need the money to make these plans a reality.
Specifically in MISD, the district is extending the school calendar to include additional days of instruction by expanding summer learning experiences, providing high-dosage tutoring for targeted students, using strategic staffing methods to redesign current staffing models, providing additional professional learning and coaching to support teachers as they accelerate and personalize instruction.
The resolution sent to Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Legislature and the TEA asks that all supplemental funds allocated by the federal government flow directly to local education agencies without additional restrictions beyond what the federal government has stipulated, including:
- the TEA utilize these funds to supplement funding to school districts;
- that the TEA does not supplant and provide these designated funds already due to districts through the Foundation School Program and Available School Funds; and that
- TEA not attach additional restrictions and extend their control in place of local control on how these funds can best be utilized in districts across the state with such diversity.
The resolution was signed by all seven MISD board members: Brad Burris (President), Cathy Marshall (Vice President); Ted Huffhines (Secretary), Chase Palmer (Assistant Secretary); Bettye Fisher, Rudy Medina and Helen Warwick. MISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Glenn Hambrick also signed the resolution.