The Marshall Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. crowns Mahogani Wilson as Miss Jabberwock 2021. Samantha Anderson, a 2021 MHS graduate, is 1st Runner-Up.
A 2021 graduate of Marshall High School, Ms. Anderson is the daughter of Sharon and Marvin Anderson and plans to major in animal science. Ms.Wilson, an MHS student in the Class of 2022, is the daughter of Kandilyn and Delvin Wilson and is aspiring to complete a pediatric nursing degree.
Despite pandemic restrictions shortening the fundraising period, this year’s efforts awarded a total of over $10,000 in scholarships. Miss Jabberwock 2019 Amiyah Colclough said in her farewell speech she has used her award to continue her studies at SFA.