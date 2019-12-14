JEFFERSON — Students and teachers at a Jefferson ISD were getting into the Christmas spirit on Friday by bringing toys to donate to those in need.
Jefferson High School senior Karley Jackson, who is also the 2019 “Miss Jefferson” used her platform on Friday to urge her schoolmates to donate toys for those in need in their community.
Jackson’s fellow Bulldogs turned up in a big way on Friday, bringing several new, unwrapped toys to help make this Christmas a special day for everyone in in the community this year by donating toys to Marion County Toys for Tots.
Those still in the giving spirit have time to donate toys at several drop off locations throughout Marion county.
New and unwrapped toys for boys and girls up to 14 years old or monetary donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations: Bullpup Academy, First National Bank of Jefferson, North East Texas Credit Union, Vera Bank, N.A., Tangle and Tease, Marion County Courthouse, Jefferson Visitors Center, Edward Jones — Joey Romano, Marion County Herald, Made in the Shade, Brayden & Co., CEFCO, Norbord, Jefferson Elementary School and Jefferson High School.
“I just wanted to give back,” Jackson said about her toy drive. “I believe every child should receive a gift on Christmas and some families really go through hard times to give their children presents. No one should be left out on Christmas.”
For more information on the Marion County Toys for Tots program or to donate, visit https://jefferson-tx.toysfortots.org/