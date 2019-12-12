JEFFERSON — A Jefferson High School student is using her platform as the 2019 “Miss Jefferson” to collect donated toys for those in need in her community.
Jefferson High School senior and current Miss Jefferson Karley Jackson is asking all of her fellow Bulldogs to help make this Christmas a special day for everyone in her community this year by donating toys to Marion County Toys for Tots.
“I just wanted to give back,” Jackson said. “I believe every child should receive a gift on Christmas and some families really go through hard times to give their children presents. No one should be left out on Christmas.”
Jackson is asking all of her fellow students to bring a new, unwrapped toy for a boy or girl, up to age 14 years old, to be donated to a Marion county family in need.
“If a student donates a new, unwrapped toy on Friday, their name will be entered into a drawing and we will draw three winners’ names to win prizes,” Jackson said on Wednesday.
Those who bring a toy to donate on Friday to the Jefferson High School Commons area will get their name entered into a drawing for either a $25 gift card for the Jefferson General Store, a gift card to Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant or a set of Airpods headphones.
Three names will be chosen from the drawing.
All toys collected will be donated to Marion County Toys for Tots program.
For more information on the Marion County Toys for Tots program or to donate, visit https://jefferson-tx.toysfortots.org/