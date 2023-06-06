Chloe Henderson was crowned Miss Juneteenth 2023 on Friday evening at the Miss Juneteenth Pageant, held at the G.W. Carver Center in Marshall.
A months-long celebration of Juneteenth kicked off that night with the 2023 Miss Juneteenth Program, hosted by the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee and Anointing Grace Ministries.
With opening remarks from founders and co-chairs of the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee, Mr. Don Ravenell and Mrs. Alma Ravenell, the program featured judges Mrs. Andrea Wright Singleton, Mrs. Katina Lovely and Mr. Reggie Cooper.
The ceremony included inspirational speaker Pastor Denise Foxx of Anointing Grace Ministries, who spoke to the community and the candidates about four tenets of living including faith, family, finance and fitness. She drew analogies from the local pine trees of the area and their taproot systems to these tenets, with the importance of faith as an anchor to help the others reach success in everyday life.
The candidates competing for the crown of Miss Juneteenth 2023 consisted of both Chloe Henderson and Janae Pratt, who showcased their poise, talent and potential for the Juneteenth responsibilities before the judges. After a tiebreaker was required following their presentation of talent, Chloe Henderson was crowned as the 2023 Miss Juneteenth and Janae Pratt coming in first-runner up.
To celebrate the crowning of Miss Juneteenth 2023, Wiley College donated a scholarship to the winner in the amount of up to $6,500 to be used for education expenses when attending the college. The scholarship was presented to Chloe Henderson alongside the crown and bouquet of roses
“I’ll represent Juneteenth in not just a great way, but a Godly way,” said Henderson.
“I believe with everything we do, it shouldn’t just be us today,” explained Henderson. “It should be way more than what it is today.”
The ceremony featured door prizes and a silent auction for those in attendance, with all proceeds going towards the support of both Juneteenth and the G.W. Carver Center in Marshall. The pageant also included information and history on the Juneteenth holiday from Ms. Sonya Johnson, and a video presentation from the previous winner, 2022 Miss Juneteenth J’Shirah Rudd.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865, celebrating freedom and emphasizing education and achievement. After becoming a Texas state holiday in 1980, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the bill — making it one of five date-specific holidays alongside New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and Christmas Day.
“I just want to thank you as a representative for Juneteenth for the last nine years,” said Mr. Ravenell to both the candidates in the pageant and the community in attendance. “Our community is a treasure because of you.”