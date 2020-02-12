Wiley College continued its winning streak this past weekend at the annual National Alumni Council Leadership Conference and Alumni Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Wiley College sophomore Alia Scott was crowned the Miss National UNCF (United Negro College Fund) winner this weekend at the Charlotte, North Carolina conference’s coronation ceremony.
Scott, who earlier this month was named the Miss Wiley College UNCF Queen, defeated Miss UNCF college queens from competing HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) across the nation to earn the title.
Miss Wiley College UNCF winners are selected by their campaign donations raised for the Wiley College UNCF Campaign which supports student scholarships.
Scott’s win makes her the eighth consecutive Wiley Colllege queen to be named Miss National UNCF, and the 17th Wiley College queen to win the title since 1999.
Scott, a Wiley College sophomore, hails from Houston and is the daughter of Margwyn and Sheba Scott.
Scott is working to earn a bachelor of science degree in physical education and currently serves as a member of the Wiley College Volleyball team.
Scott also serves on the university’s Pre-Alumni Council, is a member of the Student Government Association, as well as a member of the university’s Rotary Club. Scott is also a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
Donations can still be made to support the Wiley College UNCF campaign by visiting https://www.wileyc.edu/donate/
All campaign dollars support student scholarships at Wiley and are used to help the College meet an annual UNCF three-to-one match challenge to its member schools, which is realized by raising a minimum of $100,000.
Scott replaces last year’s Miss National UNCF and Miss Wiley College UNCF Taylor Barnes.