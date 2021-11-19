A missing Harrison County man has been found dead inside of his vehicle, which was found wrecked Friday morning and partially submerged in water.
Jared Hudson had been reported missing on Nov. 11 by a family member, according to Harrison County Sheriff's Office Captain Tyler Owen.
“According to the report, Hudson and the vehicle he was driving had not been seen for several days. Both Hudson and the vehicle were both entered into a Nationwide Law Enforcement database (NCIC) in the event either were located by law enforcement,” Owen explained. “An investigation was opened into the whereabouts of Hudson and multiple leads were followed, but Hudson or the vehicle were never located.”
Owen said Hudson and his vehicle were finally found around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning when cable line workers were completing work in the area of Texas Spur 156 and U.S. 80.
“The vehicle was approximately 100 feet from the roadway and flipped upside down in a low-lying creek, making it difficult to be visible from the roadway,” said Owen. “The vehicle was partially submerged, had severe damage and was clearly involved in a vehicle accident.”
“Waskom Police Department is currently investigating the vehicle accident portion of the investigation but subsequently Hudson was found located in the vehicle deceased,” said Owen.
According to the preliminary investigation, Hudson was traveling northbound on Texas 156 and U.S. 80 at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the sign.
“Due to the speed at which Hudson was driving, it caused the vehicle to leave the roadway in the manner it did,” Owen noted. “Again, Waskom Police Department is completing the accident portion, but the missing person investigation is now concluded.”
Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher expressed his condolences to the family.
“Our hearts go out to the Hudson family during this difficult time, especially as we approach the holiday season,” Fletcher said.