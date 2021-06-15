A local teen, 15-year-old Jada Johnson, who had been reported missing from her Marshall home since Tuesday, June 8, has been located, her father Van Johnson said Monday.
Johnson and his wife, Reacy Ray, had reported her as a runaway to Marshall Department last Tuesday after discovering she had left their home overnight. The couple received tips that she may have been in the area of Shawnee, Oklahoma, where estranged relatives live.
Johnson told the News Messenger Monday that authorities there confirmed to him that she had been located.
“Shawnee PD just called and said Jada is safe,” he reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.
“Jada has been located in Shawnee, Oklahoma and is being monitored by local authorities,” Johnson said, expounding that it’s a civil matter and they’re now waiting for legal transactions to take place.
He thanked all for their concern.