The body of a missing swimmer, Shane Hamblin, of Louisiana, was recovered early Labor Day from Caddo Lake.
“On September 5th, approximately 7:30 p.m. , Harrison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received multiple calls regarding a downed swimmer, in Caddo Lake near Johnson's Ranch, that had jumped from a water vessel and not resurfaced,” a press release from the Harrison County Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens indicated.
“Texas Parks And Wildlife Game Wardens along with other first responders immediately responded to the area and began quickly attempting to locate the swimmer.”
Game Warden Darrin Peeples advised that the search continued through the night and ended around 1 a.m., with the plan of action to resume the following morning.
“Today, at approximately 7 a.m., the search resumed where wardens and deputies made a recovery of the missing swimmer, Shane Hamblin, of Louisiana,” officials reported Monday.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing pending result of autopsy.
“In addition to the wardens performing the search, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and Harrison County Emergency Service District 3 assisted in completing the search and recovery,” officials said.