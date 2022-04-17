A World War II veteran who was declared dead after going missing in action now has a marker in his hometown community for family and friends to come and honor his memory.
Hugh Oliver Jackson, of the Grover Community just outside of Marshall, might not have ever been found and sent home to be laid to rest after fighting in World War II’s bloodiest fight — the Battle of the Bulge — but his friends and family now have a way to forever remember him and his sacrifice after a marker was placed at Grover Cemetery during a memorial service on Saturday.
Sitting between the tombstones of his mother, father and sister, Jackson now has a headstone at Grover Cemetery. The marker was commissioned by the Department of Veterans Affairs, thanks to the efforts of a local group who had heard Jackson had never received a marker.
“We had heard from Ann Brannon at the Harrison County Historical Museum said there was a World War II veteran who didn’t have a marker, and so we began looking into it and got in touch with the VA to submit all of the paperwork and get the approval for a marker,” Bill Elliott, with the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Sons of Union Veterans organizations said Saturday. “That’s what we do, is get markers for all veterans who have unmarked graves.”
Elliott said once the VA approved the marker, Meadowbrook Funeral Home, the Patriot Guard and local military members signed on to give Jackson a memorial service fitting of a U.S. Army veteran, including a three volley rifle salute, TAPS and a U.S. flag presentation to Jackson’s surviving family members on Saturday.
“It’s an honor to be able to give this veteran the marker and memorial he deserves,” Elliott said.
Jackson was born in 1907 and grew up in the Grover Community of Marshall where he worked his family’s farm and was the second oldest of seven siblings, Elliott said.
Jackson later went on to work at the Arkansas Louisiana Gas Company in Shreveport and in 1941, married Dorothy Mae Golden. The couple later had their only child, Carolyn Francis Jackson, born in 1942.
Jackson entered World War II at the age of 32 as a private in the U.S. Army’s 44th Engineer Combat Battalion in 1943. In early December of 1944, Jackson and his unit joined the fighting in the Ardennes region of Belgium, which later became known as the Battle of the Bulge — a more-than-monthlong battle against German forces that proved to be the bloodiest battle of the war on the western front.
Jackson was declared missing in action on Dec. 19, 1944. One year later, on Dec. 20, 1945, he was declared killed in action, though his body was never recovered.
Jackson’s service is also memorialized with his name inscribed on the Tablets of the Missing in the Luxembourg American Cemetery in Belgium.